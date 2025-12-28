IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India warn of flight cancellation, delays as fog hits Delhi, Chandigarh, Patna, other airports

Multiple IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India flights were cancelled or delayed as fog disrupted flight operations on Sunday. As per latest update, IndiGo has cancelled 13 flights scheduled for 28 December mainly due to adverse weather conditions across several airports. Two of the affected services were cancelled due to operational reasons, PTI reported.

In the wake of low visibility conditions due to fog, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 6:00 AM. Warning against disruptions and delays, the notification said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.”

Multiple airlines issue travel advisory Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, also issued a travel advisory citing dense fog and reduced visibility across parts of northern India.

Urging passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport, Air India in a post on X stated, “Dense fog with reduced visibility is forecast for parts of northern India, including cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Varanasi, tomorrow morning. This may impact flight operations to and from these cities. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF). However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground colleagues remain available to assist you.”

SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#TravelAdvisory (28th Dec'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU) and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Taking to X, IndiGo stated, “Low visibility and fog over #Agartala, #Amritsar, #Dibrugarh, and #Guwahati may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app.”

This advisory comes a day after IndiGo had cancelled 57 flights across their network at several airports. In its travel advisory on Saturday, it suggested that multiple flights were cancelled amid forecast of fog later this evening across Chandigarh.

The IndiGo cancellations impacted several key routes to and from major cities like Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gaya, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Pune, PTI reported.

The aviation watchdog DGCA designated 10 December 2025 to 10 February 2025 as the official fog window for this winter. It urged airlines to follow CAT-IIIB low-visibility operating norms. Airlines were instructed to mandatorily roster pilots trained to operate in low-visibility conditions. Further requirement for this period entails use of CAT-IIIB-compliant aircraft fleet.

What are CAT-IIIB-compliant aircrafts? Category IIIB-compliant aircrafts are those planes that are equipped with specialised technology to enable landings at a runway visual range of 50 metres. Meanwhile, CAT-III A allows landings at a runway visual range of 200 metres due to its precision instrument.