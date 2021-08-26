Indigo starts 8 new daily direct flights to strengthen domestic network

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IndiGo will operate new flights between Delhi-Lucknow, Lucknow-Jaipur, and Indore-Lucknow effective 1 September. The flights connecting Delhi-Dehradun will commence from 5 September.
“We are pleased to announce eight new daily direct flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will not only improve accessibility, but also cater to the increased travel demand from Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Indore," said Sanjay Kumar, the chief strategy and revenue officer at IndiGo
“The new routes will enhance mobility between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and improve accessibility, while promoting trade and commerce in the region. We strive to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled network," he added.
Click on the image to enlarge
IndiGo had recently said it will start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from 1 September.
"IndiGo will start daily flights from Madhya Pradesh from September 1: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior," said Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
