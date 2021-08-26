Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indigo starts 8 new daily direct flights to strengthen domestic network

Indigo starts 8 new daily direct flights to strengthen domestic network

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft takes off 
1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Livemint

IndiGo will operate new flights between Delhi-Lucknow, Lucknow-Jaipur, and Indore-Lucknow effective 1 September. The flights connecting Delhi-Dehradun will commence from 5 September

Low-cost carrier IndiGo has launched eight new daily direct flights to enhance domestic connectivity, the company said in a statement on Thursday. 

The airline said it has launched new flights between Indore-Lucknow and Lucknow-Jaipur, while bettering the connectivity between Delhi, Dehradun and Lucknow.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Delhi-Lucknow, Lucknow-Jaipur, and Indore-Lucknow effective 1 September. The flights connecting Delhi-Dehradun will commence from 5 September.

“We are pleased to announce eight new daily direct flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will not only improve accessibility, but also cater to the increased travel demand from Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Indore," said Sanjay Kumar, the chief strategy and revenue officer at IndiGo

“The new routes will enhance mobility between the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and improve accessibility, while promoting trade and commerce in the region. We strive to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled network," he added. 

Flight schedule
Flight schedule
IndiGo had recently said it will start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from 1 September. 

"IndiGo will start daily flights from Madhya Pradesh from September 1: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior," said Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia had on 12 August flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

