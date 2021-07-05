NEW DELHI: India's largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo on Monday started flights from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad, the airline said in a statement.

The airline's maiden flight from Darbhanga took off in presence of Rajiv Pratap Rudy, member of parliament and member parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture and civil aviation, and Sanjay Jha, minister, water resources and information and public relations (Bihar state government).

"We are pleased to expand our regional presence and begin operations from the cultural land of Darbhanga, Bihar. It is in line with our commitment to augment the domestic connectivity within the country, to enable increased access and mobility," Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said.

"These new flights from Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad will enhance connectivity between the three states and promote trade and commerce in the region," he added.

The airline's consolidated net losses widened to ₹1,147.16 crore during the March quarter from ₹620.14 crore during the December quarter, and ₹1,194.83 crore losses in the quarter to September. IndiGo had reported a loss of ₹871 crore during the March quarter of the previous year.

During the March quarter, IndiGo's revenue fell by 26.3% to ₹6361.803 crore crore on an annual basis.The company's expenses fell by 24.2% to ₹7,519.31 crore during the December quarter. Expenses, however, exceeded revenue during the period.

For the year ending on 31 March 2021 (FY2021), IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,806.43 crore, up from ₹233.68 crore loss during the previous year. Revenue during FY 2021 fell 58% on an annual basis to ₹15,677.6 crore.

