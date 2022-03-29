IndiGo starts operation from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.Details here

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network. These new and recommenced routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand. Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide IndiGo’s signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network."