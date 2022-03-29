IndiGo starts operation from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Passengers can fly from Kapada to Chennai, Vijaywada, Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam. Earlier Pantnagar in Uttarakhand had become the 72nd destination for the IndiGo.
Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh became the seventy-third destination for low-cost budget airline IndiGo. "The airline will commence new exclusive flights between Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam, and new flights between Kadapa-Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.
The country's largest airline had earlier announced that it will be introducing 20 exclusive routes as well as re-commence 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow. These will be effective from March 27.
IndiGo is introducing exclusive flights between Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam,Hubli-Hyderabad, Amritsar-Lucknow, Jaipur-Patna, Jaipur-Varanasi, Jammu-Indore, Jammu-Varanasi, BhopalChennai, and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli starting from March 27, 2022. The airline is also adding a 2nd frequencybetween Amritsar-Srinagar, Chennai-Bhubaneshwar, Indore-Jaipur, Chandigarh-Hyderabad and commencingoperations between Prayagraj-Lucknow under RCS route, effective March 27, 2022.
The airline will be resuming operations exclusively between Madurai-Tirupati, Pune-Ranchi, PuneThiruvananthapuram, Kolkata-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Dehradun, Hyderabad-Srinagar effective March 27, 2022, and Ahmedabad-Agra, Ahmedabad-Ranchi from June 02, 2022. Additionally, the airline is resuming operations between Chennai-Shirdi, from March 29, 2022.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network. These new and recommenced routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions, but also cater to the city-specific travel demand. Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide IndiGo’s signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across an unparalleled network."
In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.
"We are pleased to announce these 100 flights to strengthen our domestic network... We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors," IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said.
