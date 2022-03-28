IndiGo starts operation from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.Details here

IndiGo starts operation from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.Details here1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
- IndiGo will resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes in a phased manner during the next month, a statement from the airline said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IndiGo started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun. Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.
IndiGo started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun. Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.
“Celebrating our inaugural flights to and from Pantnagar - our 72nd domestic destination. We are happy to further increase connectivity by adding another station in the state of Uttarakhand," according to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of IndiGo airlines.
“Celebrating our inaugural flights to and from Pantnagar - our 72nd domestic destination. We are happy to further increase connectivity by adding another station in the state of Uttarakhand," according to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of IndiGo airlines.
"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.
"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.
IndiGo will resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes in a phased manner during the next month, a statement from the airline said on Sunday.
IndiGo will resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes in a phased manner during the next month, a statement from the airline said on Sunday.
During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.
During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.
"Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27," IndiGo, India's largest carrier, said in the statement.
"Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27," IndiGo, India's largest carrier, said in the statement.
The carrier's scheduled international flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru, it noted.
The carrier's scheduled international flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru, it noted.
"The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka," it said.
"The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka," it said.
Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April, it noted.
Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April, it noted.
*With inputs from agencies
*With inputs from agencies
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!