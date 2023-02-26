IndiGo Surat-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bird hit

An IndiGo flight travelling from Surat to New Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after hitting a bird during its climb. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation flight 6E-646 landed safely at Ahmedabad. The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft.

According to officials the N1 vibration was 4.7 units. "During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," added an official statement from the DGCA.

Less than a day earlier, another Delhi-bound IndiGo flight had been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. The flight had originated from Cochin. Bhopal airport said that the passenger had been immediately offboarded and shifted to the nearest hospital.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the airlines had said in a statement.

