IndiGo Surat-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bird hit
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation flight 6E-646 landed safely at Ahmedabad. The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft
An IndiGo flight travelling from Surat to New Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after hitting a bird during its climb. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation flight 6E-646 landed safely at Ahmedabad. The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×