Home / News / India /  IndiGo Surat-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bird hit
Back

IndiGo Surat-Delhi flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bird hit

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2023, 07:12 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines aircraft arrives at a gate of the domestic airport in Mumbai February 22, 2012. Picture taken on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)Premium
FILE PHOTO: An IndiGo Airlines aircraft arrives at a gate of the domestic airport in Mumbai February 22, 2012. Picture taken on February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo (REUTERS) (HT_PRINT)

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation flight 6E-646 landed safely at Ahmedabad. The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft

An IndiGo flight travelling from Surat to New Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after hitting a bird during its climb. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation flight 6E-646 landed safely at Ahmedabad. The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft.

According to officials the N1 vibration was 4.7 units. "During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," added an official statement from the DGCA.

Less than a day earlier, another Delhi-bound IndiGo flight had been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. The flight had originated from Cochin. Bhopal airport said that the passenger had been immediately offboarded and shifted to the nearest hospital.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the airlines had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x