IndiGo takes delivery of two A321neo planes

NEW DELHI: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo has taken delivery of two Airbus A321neo (new engine option) aeroplanes, making it the first set of aircraft deliveries since the government-imposed the nationwide lockdown in March.

These deliveries are part of the airline's plans to reduce cost by aggressively inducting fuel efficient Airbus A320neo and A321neo planes and replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A320ceo (current engine option) planes, in the next few years.

IndiGo's decision to continue adding capacity aggressively comes at a time when global travel has been hit due to coronavirus-related bans and lockdowns. Given the current scenario, travel demand is expected to remain muted in the coming quarters.

"IndiGo operates its A321 fleet on both domestic and international routes. The airline wants to fly to London and other medium haul destinations with A321 planes but its international plans could be delayed due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic," said an industry source, requesting anonymity.

"IndiGo would likely be using its A321 planes on busy domestic routes before deploying it on international routes, when demand for international travel picks up," the person added.

When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that the airline has taken delivery of two A321neo planes. IndiGo currently has 261 aircraft in its fleet, the spokesperson added.

The airline’s fleet size was at 262 aircraft, which included 123 Airbus A320ceos, 100 A320neos, 14 A321neo and 25 ATRs, a net increase of five aircraft in the March quarter. The airline has since then retired a few A320ceo planes while inducting two A321neo planes in its fleet.

Indian airlines, including IndiGo, had been grounded from 25 March to 25 May in a lockdown initiated by the government to contain the spread of covid-19. Though airline operations have resumed in a much curtailed manner, the government has currently allowed companies to operate only at a third of their total fleet capacity as fear of the spread of covid-19 looms large.

"In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity. At IndiGo we are determined to emerge from this crisis stronger and more energised than ever," IndiGo's chief executive officer (CEO), Ronojoy Dutta, had said in a statement last week.

