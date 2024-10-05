IndiGo tech glitch causes chaos at Bengaluru airport; netizens quip ‘looks like railway station’ | Watch

IndiGo faces backlash from frustrated passengers due to recent delays and a system slowdown affecting bookings and check-ins. Many travelers have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, calling for improved ground services, especially during the busy festive season.

Updated5 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
Some passengers had heated arguments with Indigo’s ground staff
Some passengers had heated arguments with Indigo’s ground staff

In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and other cities in India, travelers expressed their frustration as IndiGo, the domestic airline, grapples with a temporary system slowdown affecting its website and booking services. Passengers are experiencing longer wait times and delays at check-in counters, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

IndiGo’s Official Statement

On Saturday, IndiGo confirmed the disruption through a travel advisory posted on X, stating: “We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.”

The airline reassured customers that they are working diligently to resolve the issues and restore normal operations.

Impact on IndiGo Travelers

With over 2,000 daily flights, including international routes, the IndiGo technical glitch slowdown has significantly impacted many passengers in Maharashtra and beyond. Travelers attempting to book flights or check in have faced significant delays, prompting numerous complaints on social media.

Netizens Weigh In during IndiGo System Crash

The backlash from passengers has been swift and vocal. One frustrated traveler tweeted, “@IndiGo6E your services are down. I'm not able to book any Indigo flight on any platform including your own!”

This sentiment echoed across various social media platforms as many shared similar experiences. One user confiremd, “Yes. Web check-in through the app is also not working. It's throwing some exception errors”.

Another user lamented the chaos at the airport, writing, “Technical Glitch at @IndiGo6E Airport looks like Railway Station #indigo #monopoly #delays.”

The comparison to a railway station underscores the level of dissatisfaction among fliers.

Passengers eager to reach home during the festive season and for other urgent matters said, “Booked a last-minute flight coz I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to get delayed. So now, instead of zooming through the skies, I’m stuck in an airport purgatory where the only thing flying is my patience… out the window.#indigo

IndiGo Passenger Calls for Improvement

Passengers are not just frustrated with the current delays but are also urging the airline to enhance its ground services. A third user pointed out, “@IndiGo6E it’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice.”

The technical glitch of IndiGo systems caused massive chaos at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport. 

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 03:49 PM IST
