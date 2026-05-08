IndiGo to become first airline to operate commercial flights from Noida International Airport on 15 June

IndiGo announced it will begin its commercial operations from Noida International Airport on 15 June, becoming the first commercial carrier to operate from the newly inaugurated airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement issued on 7 May, the airline said the airport would become its latest operating base in the National Capital Region (NCR), alongside Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hindon Airport.

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IndiGo said it plans to gradually introduce direct flights from Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India. The planned network includes metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar, among others.

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The airline said bookings are being opened in phases through its website, mobile application and authorised travel partners.

Flights to Bengaluru, Lucknow among inaugural routes from Jewar airport As part of its inaugural schedule on 15 June, IndiGo will operate flights on the Lucknow–Noida–Bengaluru route. Flight 6E 2278 will depart Lucknow at 7:05 am and arrive in Noida at 8:05 am before departing for Bengaluru at 8:35 am and landing at 11:05 am. The return service, flight 6E 2279, will leave Bengaluru at 3:45 pm, arrive in Noida at 6:20 pm and continue onward to Lucknow, reaching at 8 pm.

Aloke Singh, chief strategy officer at IndiGo, said the launch of operations from Noida International Airport marks the airline’s expansion in the NCR region.

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“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR,” Singh said in the statement.

He added that large metropolitan regions in India are evolving to support multiple airports. and that IndiGo will now operate from all three airports in the NCR: IGI Airport, Hindon and Noida International Airport.

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Among India’s largest greenfield airport projects, Noida International Airport is being developed as a major aviation hub to improve domestic and international connectivity for the Delhi-NCR region and western Uttar Pradesh. The airport project includes road and rail connectivity infrastructure intended to support passenger access from across the region.

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IndiGo said the launch of operations from the airport would help strengthen domestic connectivity and support infrastructure-led growth in the aviation sector.