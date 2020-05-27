IndiGo to help man who sold his goats to buy flight tickets

The workers, from the eastern West Bengal state, haven’t earned any income since the end of March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report in the Times of India newspaper. They’d managed to raise ₹30,600 for the air tickets, only to be told their flight was canceled and there wouldn’t be any refunds, according to the newspaper. The family of at least one of them raised the money by selling three goats, the newspaper reported.