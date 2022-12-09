IndiGo on 8 December announced 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly new flights from soon to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa.
This will be the budget carriers largest ever-new station launch and will connect to eight cities across the country.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the state's second international airport at Mopa in North Goa on 11 December, and the airport will begin its operations from 5 January, 2023.
The budget carrier will operate 168 weekly flight and will connect major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur.
As per the airline, it is introducing these new flights to cater to the increasing demand and will improve direct connectivity to North Goa.
The present airport at Dabolim in South Goa will remain active, and IndiGo will continue its existing operations there, the airline said.
Speaking on the occasion, Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said, “We are very excited to announce our largest ever new station launch with new direct connections from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa. It’s momentous for us at IndiGo to have such massive opening and it speaks of our ambition and ability to provide connectivity to our customers and the nation in the best possible way."
Apart from tourist, the residents of Goa will also be able to utilise these new services to fly directly to many large cities across India, the company added.
The New Goa International Airport in North Goa is most popular among tourist. From scenic beaches to breathtaking forts and glamourous casinos and night clubs, the state is one of the popular tourist hubs of India.
Destinations like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Aguada Fort, Immaculate Conception Church, Chapora Fort, Sinquerim Beach, Anjuna Beach, Calangute Beach, Harvalem waterfalls, Morjim, Club Titos, Club Cubana, Candolim Beach, Goa Safari Adventure, Café Mambos are some of the most well-known attractions that are widely visited by tourist from and outside the country.
Meanwhile, with an aim to increase the safety and efficiency of the aviation sector, the it had launched a digital e-logbook for its pilots. The airline became the first in the Indian aviation sector to launch a digital e-logbook that will facilitate the transfer of pilots' flight data directly to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
e-Governance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) is an online platform that manages various digital processes under DGCA. The platform will make the logbook process automated and the regulator will get real-time details about the flight operations by pilots
