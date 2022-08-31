NEW DELHI :Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on 10 August informed that the airfare caps that were imposed in 2020 after air travel resumed following lockdown lull will be removed from 31 August. The upper and lower caps on airfare were introduced as a method to protect passengers from paying for overpriced tickets and weaker airlines from losing out. Speculations have emerged that the airfares are set to surge significantly after the limitation by the government has been removed.

