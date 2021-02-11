Indigo to operate 22 new domestic flights from 28 March

Budget carrier Indigo will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards, the airline announced on Thursday. The new operations will be from Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati, among other cities.

"IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati," a statement by the airline said.

Flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat will also start from 28 March.

Indian carriers have been focusing on domestic routes post-coronavirus lockdown as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since 23 March last year.

Ticket prices

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10% to 30%. The cap was extended till 31 March.

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on 21 May last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.

Airlines have to make available 40% of total seats in an aircraft at less than the mid-point price between the highest and lowest fares.

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines were permitted to operate will remain at 80% of their pre-Covid levels till 31 March or till the summer schedule begins.

The summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves both the schedules - summer and winter - of all the airlines.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.





