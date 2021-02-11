Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indigo to operate 22 new domestic flights from 28 March
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft

Indigo to operate 22 new domestic flights from 28 March

1 min read . 07:25 PM IST Staff Writer

Indian carriers have been focusing on domestic routes post-coronavirus lockdown as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since 23 March last year

Budget carrier Indigo will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards, the airline announced on Thursday. The new operations will be from Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati, among other cities.

Budget carrier Indigo will start 22 new flights from March 28 onwards, the airline announced on Thursday. The new operations will be from Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna and Tirupati, among other cities.

"IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati," a statement by the airline said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST

Govt hikes airfare caps by up to 30%, extends carrier limits till March-end

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Budget: Changes in indirect tax regime

5 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Citizenship law will be implemented after Covid vaccination ends: Amit Shah

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

"IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS (regional connectivity scheme) and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati," a statement by the airline said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

2,072 Indians died of coronavirus infection abroad: Govt

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST

Govt hikes airfare caps by up to 30%, extends carrier limits till March-end

3 min read . 07:58 PM IST

Budget: Changes in indirect tax regime

5 min read . 07:55 PM IST

Citizenship law will be implemented after Covid vaccination ends: Amit Shah

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, Chennai-Surat will also start from 28 March.

Indian carriers have been focusing on domestic routes post-coronavirus lockdown as scheduled international flights remain suspended in the country since 23 March last year.

Ticket prices

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10% to 30%. The cap was extended till 31 March.

While announcing the resumption of scheduled domestic flights on 21 May last year, the ministry had placed limits on airfares through seven bands classified on the basis of flight duration.

Airlines have to make available 40% of total seats in an aircraft at less than the mid-point price between the highest and lowest fares.

The cap on the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines were permitted to operate will remain at 80% of their pre-Covid levels till 31 March or till the summer schedule begins.

The summer schedule begins at the end of March for all the airlines. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves both the schedules - summer and winter - of all the airlines.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.