Home > News > India > IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations
IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft. (REUTERS)
IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft. (REUTERS)

IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations

1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2020, 01:14 AM IST PTI

  • IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said
  • India has been under lockdown since March 25

NEW DELHI : IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Adhering to all precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat," the airline said in a press release.

IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since then. Earlier this week, the Modi government announced it would restart domestic commercial passenger flights in a calibrated manner from May 25.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said "We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Cash-strapped Virgin Australia had grounded its operations last month. (Photo: Reuters)

IndiGo parent looks to bid for bankrupt Virgin Australia

2 min read . 15 May 2020
The Chief Minister had said that state government has made all arrangements, including Covid-19 hospitals in all districts.

Pandemic panic in Middle East, Keralites desperate to return home

2 min read . 27 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout