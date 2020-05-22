Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations
IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320-200 aircraft.

IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations

1 min read . 01:14 AM IST PTI

  • IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said
  • India has been under lockdown since March 25

NEW DELHI : IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Adhering to all precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat," the airline said in a press release.

"Adhering to all precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat," the airline said in a press release.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines, the budget carrier said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended since then. Earlier this week, the Modi government announced it would restart domestic commercial passenger flights in a calibrated manner from May 25.

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said "We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated