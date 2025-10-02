IndiGo to resume India-China flight this month, connecting Delhi, Kolkata to Guangzhou

IndiGo is all set to resume direct flights between India and China. The airline announced on Thursday that services to China's Guangzhou will begin from October 26 this year.

"IndiGo spearheading resumption of flights from India to mainland China: Daily from both Delhi and Kolkata to Guangzhou starting 26 October 2025," IndiGo announced on Thursday.

Sharing more details, IndiGo said, “Double daily China services, connecting both Delhi and Kolkata to Guangzhou. Leads the air-connectivity charter of the revival of aviation ties between the world's second and fourth largest economies.”

Here's what IndiGo said in its press release In a press release on Thursday, IndiGo said that following the recent diplomatic initiatives, “IndiGo, India's preferred airline today [October 2] announced the resumption of its services to Mainland China, connecting Kolkata to Guangzhou (CAN) with daily, non-stop flights starting 26 October 2025.”

“Subject to regulatory approvals, IndiGo will also introduce direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou shortly," the airline said.

IndiGo said it will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft to operate these flights that will “re-establish avenues for cross-border trade and strategic business partnerships and promote tourism between the two nations.”

IndiGo operated flights between India and China before the pandemic and has many of the necessary arrangements and processes already in place.

"The past experience and familiarity with local partners will enable IndiGo to resume these flights swiftly," the airline said.

It added, “As part of IndiGo's rapid global expansion, the resumption of operations to Guangzhou represents a significant development in strengthening international connectivity from India and reinforcing its commitment to broadening its global footprint.”

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce the resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China. We are proud to be amongst the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India.”

“This will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods, and ideas, while also strengthening bilateral ties between the two of the world's most populous countries and fast-growing economies,” IndiGo said.

“With this very important step, we are looking at introducing more direct flights into China. As we take steady strides towards becoming a global aviation player, this is a significant move to strengthen our international network,” the airline said.