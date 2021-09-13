Indian budget airline IndiGo has announced it will start 38 new daily domestic flights from September to improve accessibility between metros and tier-2 or tier-3 cities.

These 38 new flights will include 24 6E only connecting flights, two new flights and 12 flights that the airline will be relaunching after the Covid second wave.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Raipur-Pune, while restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow- Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati, and Ahmedabad-Indore, the airline's said in a statement.

It will also operate 24 flights between Ahmedabad-Agartala (via Kolkata), Chennai-Chandigarh (via Hyderabad), Chennai-Vadodara (via Hyderabad), Kolkata-Kozhikode (via Bengaluru), Kolkata-Coimbatore (via Hyderabad), Chandigarh-Patna (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Ranchi (via Lucknow), Chandigarh-Hyderabad (via Delhi), Coimbatore-Lucknow (via Hyderabad), Coimbatore-Udaipur (via Bengaluru), Delhi-Silchar (via Kolkata) and Hyderabad-Dibrugarh (via Kolkata).

“We are pleased to add 38 new flights to strengthen our domestic network. These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and tier 2/3 cities," said Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo.

“Strengthening connectivity between eastern, western, northern, and southern regions, increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. It is our endeavour to consistently provide our signature on-time, courteous and hassle-free service at affordable fares, across our unparalleled 6E network," he added.

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, said the airline.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via www.goIndiGo.in and https://www.goindigo.in/hiin/homepage.html.

The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic connectivity.

IndiGo had recently said is aiming to run at full capacity domestically current load factor is around 70% and yields are likely to rise in the coming months.

“Things are improving slowly.. it's hard not to be bullish as traffic is going up," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta told Bloomberg Television.

The airline is also targeting just over two-thirds in international routes as the virus pandemic eases and people start traveling more.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.