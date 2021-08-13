Low-cost carrier IndiGo will start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from 1 September.

Earlier this month, the company had announced to start direct flights to the Jabalpur from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Indore from 20 August. Moreover, four more flights from the Madhya Pradesh town will commence from 28 August.

About today's announcement, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet, IndiGo will start daily flights from Madhya Pradesh from September 1: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior.

"Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is determined to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development," the minister said on Friday.

Scindia flags off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight

Meanwhile on Thursday, Scindia flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN. Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar were also present through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) took to Twitter to say, "The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under UDAN. Bareilly is the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj"

Under UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

(With inputs from agencies)

