OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IndiGo to start flights connecting Kanpur from next month
Listen to this article

IndiGo will start flights connecting Kanpur with Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai from 31st October onwards, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic destination to be added to the airline's network.

"The airline will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur-Delhi effective October 31, 2021, and direct flights between Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bangalore, and Kanpur-Mumbai from November 1, 2021," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to say that IndiGo will start flights on the Delhi-Bhopal route from October 31.

"I am happy that this will make it easier for the commuters," the minister added.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout