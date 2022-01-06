IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route. Check details here1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 02:13 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Airlines company IndiGo on Thursday announced their decision to start flights on the Delhi-Port Blair route.
The services will start from 9 January.
India’s leading carrier reinstated flights on the Delhi-port Blair route and the bookings for the flights are now open.
The flights will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."
These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.
