IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route. Check details here

NEW DELHI : Airlines company IndiGo on Thursday announced their decision to start flights on the Delhi-Port Blair route.

The services will start from 9 January.

India's leading carrier reinstated flights on the Delhi-port Blair route and the bookings for the flights are now open.

The flights will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."

These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

