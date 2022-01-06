IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route. Check details here

IndiGo to start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route. Check details here1 min read . 02:13 PM IST
- The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Airlines company IndiGo on Thursday announced their decision to start flights on the Delhi-Port Blair route.
NEW DELHI : Airlines company IndiGo on Thursday announced their decision to start flights on the Delhi-Port Blair route.
The services will start from 9 January.
The services will start from 9 January.
India’s leading carrier reinstated flights on the Delhi-port Blair route and the bookings for the flights are now open.
India’s leading carrier reinstated flights on the Delhi-port Blair route and the bookings for the flights are now open.
The flights will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.
The flights will operate four times a week, an official communiqué from the airline stated.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair."
These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.
These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!