IndiGo transported 14,300 tonnes of cargo between April and September

Passenger flights were operated in 'freighter mode' to domestic and international stations, according to the airline. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 03:50 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The covid-induced lockdown not only posed a challenge for the business but also turned out to be an opportunity for the CarGo vertical, said the airline's CEO.

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd operated-IndiGo flew over 1,700 cargo charter flights, transporting more than 14,300 tonnes of supplies, between 18 April and 7 September, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The cargo charter flights operated across 21 destinations within India and to international destinations like Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Cairo in Egypt, Almaty in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

"The covid-induced lockdown this year not only posed a challenge for our business but also turned out to be an opportunity for the CarGo vertical. We operated passenger flights in ‘freighter mode’ with cargo secured in the cabins, to domestic and international stations," the airline's chief executive Ronojoy Dutta said.

"We have deployed 10 aircraft for cargo operations and will continue this arrangement even after we resume operations at pre-covid capacities," he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is betting big on the festive season, trying to revive passenger demand following an increase in flight bookings as states ease travel restrictions.

The airline, which is currently operating about a third of its capacity on domestic routes, hopes to operate 60% of its existing capacity by Diwali, the company's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer recently told Mint.

IndiGo reported its largest quarterly loss during the three months that ended on 30 June due to muted demand amid the lockdown and travel restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of 2,844.3 crore for the June quarter, after reporting a profit of 1,203.14 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

At the end of 30 June, IndiGo had a total cash balance of 18,449.8 crore, comprising 7,527.6 crore of free cash and 10,922.2 crore of restricted cash.

