IndiGo transports 21.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 16 cities in 8 days

IndiGo said on Wednesday that it transported 21.6 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 16 cities across the country between January 12 and January 19.

India on January 16 rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

"IndiGo transported a total 5,785 kg of shipments from SII and Bharat Biotech - vaccine vials equating to 21.60 lacs doses - between January 12, 2021 and January 19, 2021," the airline said.

