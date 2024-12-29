Padma Shri awardee, and former board member at Infosys, Mohandas Pai criticised IndiGo airlines on Sunday, December 29, after the budget carrier allegedly made passengers at Bengaluru wait in an aircraft for long hours without any air conditioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Please change your protocol IndiGo," the renowned chartered accountant posted on X.

‘IndiGo will go to any extent…’ Several other users added to the criticism, alleging that IndiGo can go to extent for cutting costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“@IndiGo6E will go to any extent for cost cutting, even at the cost of cutting our well being and safety," said one user.

“Other than if there is no other airline, I don’t prefer@IndiGo6E. And I fly about 100 trips a year minimum. Was skeptical about @airindia but the services have been pretty good and that Air India app is outstanding!!" commented another user on X.

“They are very reluctant to switch on APU (auxiliary power unit) because of cost implications without any considerations to inconvenience to passengers. Elderly and babies can be seriously affected," a third user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiGo has not responded to the situation yet.

Past incidents of IndiGo airlines IndiGo airlines has recently been receiving a lot of backlash online, from multiple passengers. On December 28, Saturday, at least 100 passengers on an IndiGo flight bound for Istanbul were stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to a 16-hour delay caused by a technical glitch.