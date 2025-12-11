IndiGo Update: Airline to operate more than 1,950 flights today; claims services restored to ‘top tier standards’

IndiGo flight cancellations update: In a fresh update on Thursday, IndiGo said that it is set to operate more than 1,950 flights out of its around 2,200 daily flights on the day, connecting approximately 3 lakh customers to their destinations.

However, there is a chance of several IndiGo flights getting cancelled today.

In a statement, IndiGo said that all its destinations in the network had been fully connected since 8 December.

“IndiGo continues to strengthen its operations, improving its services day by day to now operating 1,900+ flights that seamlessly connect all 138 destinations across our network,” the airline said.

IndiGo claimed that its operations had stabilised since 9 December, 8 days after massive flight disruptions crippled the airline and its passengers resulting in one of India's worst aviation crises ever.

The airline further claimed that its on-time performance is back to its old standards, and it “demonstrates incremental improvement”.

“Our commitment to operational excellence has led to significant efficiency gains, and our On-time Performance has been restored to top-tier industry standards,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in the statement.

No same-day cancellations, claims IndiGo The budget carrier, under fire from the government and passengers alike, further said that there were no same-day flight cancellations for the past three days, “other than negligible cancellations due to weather, technical, other external or uncontrollable factors.”

A separate chart shared by IndiGo showed three flights had been cancelled on the same day between 8 and 10 December.

The chart showed that on 8 December, IndiGo operated more than 1,700 flights with one same-day cancellation. On 9 December, over 1,800 IndiGo flights flew without any same-day cancellations. On December 10, more than 1,900 IndiGo flights were operated, while two same-say cancellations were registered.

“As the IndiGo team works hand-in-hand with authorities to further normalise our operations, we remain focused on safety, efficiency, and support to every customer,” the airline said in its statement.

IndiGo flight data since 8 December

IndiGo flight cancellations today On Thursday, IndiGo has already cancelled more than 200 flights — although they may not be same-day cancellations.

IndiGo cancelled 60 flights from Bengaluru Airport on Thursday, according to a report by PTI quoting people in the know. A total of 4 flights were cancelled at Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

IndiGo cancelled 77 flights at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday, including 39 departures and 38 arrivals, as per a report by The Hindu.

From Srinagar airport, four IndiGo flights were cancelled, while eight flights were cancelled from the Bhubaneshwar Airport.

On Wednesday, IndiGo cancelled 220 flights from across three key airports — Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, with Delhi seeing the most cancellations at 137.

The airline cancelled 18 flights at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport till 8:00 AM on Thursday, ANI reported.

As many as 36 IndiGo flights were cancelled from the Chennai Airport today, while Goa saw seven cancellations.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a comprehensive report, including data and updates, on the recent operational disruptions on Thursday.