In a first, IndiGo uses new Indian navigation tech to land passenger aircraft

The IndiGo aircraft flew an aircraft with an Instrument Approach Procedure (IAP) with LPV minima of 250ft, using GAGAN Service, the ministry of civil aviation said.
India achieved a major landmark when the Airports Authority of India(AAI) successfully conducted a trial applied the latest technology developed by an indigenous satellite based augmentation system (SBAS) called GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) at the Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan. India is the first country in Asia Pacific Region to achieve this.
GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) based Localizer Performance with Vertical Guidance LPV approach procedures was conducted at the airport. “The tests were performed with the DGCA team on board. This new technology provides a substantial operational benefit in poor weather and low visibility conditions," according to an official statement. GAGAN is an Indian Space-based Augmented Navigation System, jointly developed by AAI and ISRO. It is first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in equatorial region. It aids during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes by sending messages to affected people.
The decision to lower the height to 250 ft provides a substantial operational benefit in poor weather and low visibility conditions. The new technology will help in landing the aircraft which will help in remote airports, according to the statement by the government.
Thus, any airport which hitherto would require higher visibility minima, will be able to accept aircraft benefitting remote airports which are devoid of precision approach capability equipment, the government statement said.
GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN): What is it
This is a Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) implemented jointly with Airport Authority of India (AAI). The main objectives of GAGAN are to provide Satellite-based Navigation services with accuracy and integrity required for civil aviation applications and to provide better Air Traffic Management over Indian Airspace. The system will be interoperable with other international SBAS systems and provide seamless navigation across regional boundaries. The GAGAN Signal-In-Space (SIS) is available through GSAT-8 and GSAT-10.
