In a first, IndiGo uses new Indian navigation tech to land passenger aircraft

GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) based Localizer Performance with Vertical Guidance LPV approach procedures was conducted at the airport. “The tests were performed with the DGCA team on board. This new technology provides a substantial operational benefit in poor weather and low visibility conditions," according to an official statement. GAGAN is an Indian Space-based Augmented Navigation System, jointly developed by AAI and ISRO. It is first such system developed for India and neighbouring countries in equatorial region. It aids during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes by sending messages to affected people.