Business News/ News / India/  IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India get fresh bomb threats — Nearly 300 flights affected in 12 days

IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India get fresh bomb threats — Nearly 300 flights affected in 12 days

Livemint

Around 7 flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet got the threats on Friday while 6 flights of Air India were also affected.

IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India get fresh bomb threats — Nearly 300 flights affected in 12 days

Nearly 300 flights operated by various Indian carriers have received bomb threats over the past two weeks. Hoax messages shared on Friday disrupted around seven flights each for IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet as well as six Air India planes.

"Flight 6E 2099, operating from Udaipur to Delhi, received a bomb threat. Following security agency guidelines, the aircraft was redirected to isolation bay before take-off and standard operating procedures were followed. All passengers were safely disembarked," a spokesperson for IndiGo said in an official statement.

IndiGo's six other flights -- 6E 2099 (Udaipur to Delhi), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 108 (Hyderabad to Chandigarh) and 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur) received the threats.

Approximately 275 flights operated by different Indian airlines have been hit by a barrage of hoax bomb threats over the past 12 days. Most of the threats were issued via social media and the Indian government has asked Meta and X to share data about the messages.

