As cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant spike across the country, budget carrier Indigo on Sunday said that it will waive change fees for all new and existing bookings made up to 3 January, for flights up to 31 March.

Change fee is paid by a passenger to switch to a different flight date.

“Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to 31st January, for flights up to 31st March 2022," the airline said in a statement.

Further, it said with reduced demand it will also selectively withdraw some flights from service. "We anticipate that around 20% of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service."

"Where possible, cancellation of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B (section) on our website," it noted.

The airline encouraged the customers to digital channels since the call centres have been handling a large volume of calls.

Indigo had earlier also announced a Plan B for passengers who have had their flight cancelled or rescheduled due to Covid curbs or weather issues.

“If your flight is cancelled or rescheduled from our end, you need not worry. We have Plan B for you ! With Plan B, you can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund, at no additional cost," it had said.

The Plan B offered by IndiGo is applicable if your flight has been cancelled, if your flight timing has been postponed by an hour or more from the scheduled time of departure, or postponed by 2 or more hours from the scheduled time of departure, the airline website notified.

“Once Plan B is availed, any further change or cancellation would be on chargeable basis as per Indigo T&C," it further notified.

