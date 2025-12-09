IndiGo winter schedule curtailed by DGCA, 5% flights to be reduced by tomorrow amid mass cancellations — Read full order

IndiGo flight cancellations: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday took a major step against IndiGo, curtailing its winter flight schedule by 5%, owing to the mass cancellations of flights by the airline over the past eight days.

In its order, the aviation watchdog noted that IndiGo has not been able to operate its approved winter schedule efficiently.

“IndiGo has not demonstrated the ability to operate its schedules efficiently. It is directed to reduce the schedule by 5% across sectors. IndiGo is required to submit a revised schedule by 5 pm on 10th December,” said the DGCA.

IndiGo winter schedule curtailed: Read DGCA order The DGCA in its notice issued on 8 December said that the IndiGo winter schedule comes in the backdrop of the nationwide disruptions due to mass cancellations.

“It was observed that, as per the Winter Schedule (WS) 2025 issued by DGCA, 15,014 departures per week were approved for IndiGo, amounting to 64,346 flights approved for the month of November 2025,” it noted.

Out of the over 64,000 flights, the DGCA said that only 59,438 flights were actually operated during November 2025. As many as 951 IndiGo flight cancellations were recorded during that month.

“As compared to SS25, Indigo was allowed an enhancement of the schedule by 6% with 403 aircraft as against 351 aircraft in SS25. However, it has been observed that the airline could operate only 339 aircraft in October 2025 and 344 aircraft in November 2025,” the DGCA said.

