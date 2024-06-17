IndiGo’s Delhi-Bagdogra flight delayed for four hours due to technical snag caused by high ground temperatures

An IndiGo flight bound for Bagdogra from the national capital was delayed for about four hours at the Delhi airport due to a technical snag, which was caused by high ground temperatures.

IndiGo flight 6E 2521 was scheduled to take off at 2:10 pm from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and arrive at 4:10 pm at the Bagdogra airport, located near Siliguri in West Bengal.

The IndiGo aircraft was parked on the tarmac when it suffered the technical snag, which affected its refuelling.

“Delhi-Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Later, the IndiGo’s Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off at 5:51 pm.

The airline operates the Airbus A20N, A32N and A21N aircraft on the Delhi-Bagdogra air route.

On June 8, a major accident was averted at the Mumbai airport as an Air India aircraft took off while an IndiGo aircraft landed on the same runway within a minute.

The incident is being investigated by aviation watchdog DGCA, as well as the two airlines.

According to PTI, the two A320 aircraft together had around 300 passengers on board.

In their statements, both airlines said that Air Traffic Control (ATC) cleared them for landing and takeoff.

“On June 8, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The pilot in command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions,” IndiGo had said in its statement.

“At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure,” it had said.

Also Read | IndiGo to receive compensation from Pratt & Whitney for engine issues