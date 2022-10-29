IndiGo's Bengaluru bound plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport. Watch

IndiGo's Bengaluru bound plane's engine catches fire at Delhi airport. Watch2 min read . 01:09 AM IST
- The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay
A Bengaluru bound IndiGo plane declared emergency at the Delhi airport late on Friday night after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing, according to a video that was posted on Twitter.
According to official statement from IndiGo and the Twitter user's post, the Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay.
People familiar with the matter also confirmed that the passengers had safely deboarded at Delhi airport. “An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 experienced an engine stall during take-off roll. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft" the IndiGo statement also read.
A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.
“Indigo 6E 2131 Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened." a passenger Priyanka Kumar posted the video on micro-blogging site Twitter which shows one of the engines on fire and sending off sparks.
The incident took place at around 10 pm.
In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll.
"An aircraft operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on take-off roll, immediately after which the pilot aborted the takeoff & aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers & crew are safe & an alternate aircraft is being arranged," the statement said.
IndiGo further in their statement reported that the 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) scheduled to depart at 9.30pm departed with a delay of 2 hrs 46 mins. The alternate flight took off at 12.16 am
Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding fire in engine of the IndiGo plane.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to initiate an investigation into the incident where an IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after sparks were noticed in the aircraft.
The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. Later, passengers were safely deboarded, they added.
According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the line up while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.
