IndiGo's Delhi-Kolkata flight gets smoke warning, pilots call ‘Mayday’

According to data issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 18, more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled in July, 7.6% less than the 1.05 crore passengers who flew in June. Between January and July of 2022, 6.69 crore people flew domestically. In India, the aviation industry typically experiences a slump during the rainy season.

