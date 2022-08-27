IndiGo's Dubai-bound flight grounded for 6 hours due to bomb threat1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 07:39 PM IST
A tipsy man made a hoax bomb threat causing a delay of 6 hours for a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday
A Dubai- bound IndiGo aircraft with 180 passengers was delayed by 6 hours due to hoax bomb threat call on Saturday. This came after an inebriated man who wanted to prevent his family members from travelling out of the country made a hoax bomb threat only to land in the police net.