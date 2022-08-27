A Dubai- bound IndiGo aircraft with 180 passengers was delayed by 6 hours due to hoax bomb threat call on Saturday. This came after an inebriated man who wanted to prevent his family members from travelling out of the country made a hoax bomb threat only to land in the police net.

Following the anonymous call received at the police control room, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the Indigo aircraft, airport officials said.

Officials added, that no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief. Subsequently, the flight which was supposed to leave at 7.20 am was delayed by 6 hours to reach its destination later in the day.

Earlier on Friday the news agency ANI tweeted, “Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay & bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about 6hrs from Chennai: IndiGo"

Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight (6E 65) from Chennai to Dubai was delayed. As per the protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay & bomb threat process was initiated. The flight was operated after a delay of about 6hrs from Chennai: IndiGO pic.twitter.com/dQuKvEM663 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

The hoax threat call

The city resident who made the hoax threat call wanted to prevent two of his family members from flying to Dubai. He made the threat call to the city police control room, prompting the security agencies to launch a full-scale search inside the Indigo flight that was originally scheduled to depart at 7.20 am on Saturday, airport and police officials said.

Following the threat call, a thorough check was undertaken by the security agencies and no such items were found on the aircraft, with officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

Around 180 passengers and crew members of the flight were provided accommodation.

(With inputs from wire agencies)