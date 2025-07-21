IndiGo's Goa-Indore flight reports technical snag just before landing, to undergo checks before resuming ops

An IndiGo plane, flying from Goa to Indore, reported a technical snag just before landing on Monday, an airlines' spokesperson said, adding that it will undergo mandatory checks before resuming operations.

"Flight 6E 813 operating from Goa International Airport (Dabolim) to Indore reported a technical snag just before landing. The aircraft landed safely in Indore, and will undergo necessary checks, as per mandatory procedures, before resuming operations," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

According to an ANI report, the spokesperson also said that the airlines is making all efforts to minimise impact on subsequent flights, and “regret any inconvenience that may be caused to the customers”.

Delhi-Goa IndiGo plane makes emergency landing A Goa-bound IndiGo plane from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday due to a mid-air engine failure, a PTI report said, quoting a source.

The aircraft A320 neo, operating the flight 6E 6271, was diverted to Mumbai and made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

In a statement on Wednesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said a technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa.

According to the airline, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

Also Read | Air India flight skids off runway during landing amid heavy rainfall

"Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said.

IndiGo flight takes off after touchdown in Patna On July 16, the 173 passengers onboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi had a harrowing experience when the aircraft took off immediately after touchdown at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, another PTI report said.

The incident took place at 9 pm due to unstabilised approach, officials at the airport said.

IndiGo flight 6E 2482 touched down at the runway but the pilot realised the aircraft might not have adequate runway space to slow down and subsequently took off. After circling in the sky for some time, the pilot landed the aircraft safely, they said.

Flight operations and passenger movement took place smoothly at Patna airport, they added.