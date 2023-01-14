Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
IndiGo's Madurai-Delhi flight diverted to Indore after passenger's health worsen, dies

1 min read . 09:59 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
IndiGo flight diverted after passenger health deteriorates

  • As per the official, the passenger was taken to the nearest hospital, however the doctors declared him brought dead.

A Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger's health deteriorated mid-air, news agency PTI has reported quoting a senior official.

As per the official, the passenger was taken to the nearest hospital, however the doctors declared him brought dead. Atul Gupta (60) had boarded IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088.

As per the official, after the flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where he was declared brought dead.

While speaking to PTI, Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, said, "As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey."

Due to a medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at around 5:30 pm.

Gupta was sent to a private hospital from the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma said.

"According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes," Sharma said.

He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.

A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

