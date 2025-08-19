IndiGo's parked passenger coach catches fire at Mumbai airport

A parked passenger coach of domestic carrier IndiGo caught fire at the Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday, the airline said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

“One of our coaches caught fire while it was inactive for a few hours and parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on August 19. The fire was immediately extinguished,” the airline said in a statement.

It was a minor fire, an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding it was investigating the incident to ascertain the cause.

Also Read | Mumbai rains affect over 250 flights, Airlines issue travel advisory

Previous IndiGo incidents Earlier on Sunday, IndiGo's aircraft from Dibrugarh to Guwahati made a sudden ‘go around’ seconds before landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Assam.

However, the carrier's sudden turnaround reportedly had no impact on the aircraft or on any passengers.

The report also cited company personnel who highlighted how the 'go around' is an absolutely normal phenomenon during an aircraft's landing phase.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Saturday, an IndiGo aircraft's tail touched the runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while attempting a go-around while landing in Mumbai amid poor weather conditions.

In a go-around, an aircraft initiates a climb away from the runway instead of continuing its approach to land — during which the IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft's tail touched the runway – amid the heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday.

On the same day, another IndiGo aircraft operating its Bangkok-Mumbai flight suffered a tail strike while attempting to land at the airport.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident. Both the pilots of the Airbus A321neo have been derostered pending investigation, the report said.

Advertisement