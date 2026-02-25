IndiGo’s Singapore flight delayed: 200 flyers stuck on plane for 5 hours at Chennai airport; here's what happened

More than 200 Singapore-bound IndiGo passengers departing from Chennai were reportedly confined to their aircraft for approximately five hours on Tuesday — a delay exceeding the actual flight duration.

The ordeal gained widespread attention after a viral video surfaced showing distressed passengers confronting airline staff.

However, IndiGo officials attributed the disruption to a technical snag; the pilot reportedly detected an abnormally high cabin temperature and alerted the engineering department. However, by the time the mechanical issue was resolved, the cockpit crew had exceeded their mandatory Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), necessitating a crew change.

“We had to arrange an alternate crew, which took time,” the IndiGo response said, according to a Times of India report.

A passenger posted on social media claiming they were left to suffocate as the air conditioning functioned sporadically.

“There was no clear explanation and no transparent communication. The cabin air conditioning repeatedly switched on and off. Infants, children, elderly passengers and working professionals were on board. Passengers who requested to deboard due to discomfort were not permitted to do so for a considerable period,” one of the passengers said, according to the report.

Furthermore, travellers alleged they were threatened with CISF intervention rather than receiving a transparent explanation for the significant setback.

Flight 6E1025 was originally slated for a 7:30 AM departure, with boarding commencing at 6:30 AM, yet the aircraft remained grounded well past its scheduled time.

According to those on board, the initial pilot exited the plane during the delay, citing labour hour regulations. A replacement pilot finally reported for duty at 11:00 AM, allowing the flight to eventually depart at noon.

Conversely, IndiGo representatives insisted that passengers were kept informed throughout the wait and were served refreshments during the transition.

IndiGo starts direct flights from Navi Mumbai Airport to 6 cities IndiGo has unveiled a fresh set of direct flight paths linking Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Ahmedabad, Diu, Goa, Rajkot, Belgaum, and Kolhapur, starting 29 March 2026. In a formal announcement, the carrier confirmed it will deploy its ATR fleet for these journeys, bolstering its footprint at NMIA while significantly improving regional air links throughout the area.

These new offerings expand IndiGo's presence in Navi Mumbai by providing flexible schedules and streamlined travel options.

By growing its ATR-operated network, the airline aims to stimulate regional aviation, bolster local economies and tourism, and bridge the gap between major hubs and tier-2 or tier-3 cities with dependable connectivity.

Earlier this month, however, IndiGo disclosed modifications to its international long-haul operations, involving the suspension or reduction of certain services due to external logistical hurdles. A press release clarified that these adjustments are intended to stabilize flight schedules and reduce traveler frustration.

The airline noted that its Boeing 787-9 widebody fleet has encountered difficulties caused by shifting geopolitical airspace limitations and congestion at both domestic and foreign airports. These complications have extended flight durations and put significant strain on the long-haul department, which currently utilizes six widebody planes. To safeguard on-time performance and prevent a ripple effect of delays or missed connections, the company stated it has opted for strategic, selective cuts to its international network.

