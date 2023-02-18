‘Remember when Indira Gandhi…’ Sharad Pawar says as Uddhav Thackeray loses ‘Shiv Sena’ moniker
After the Election Commission ruled that the Eknath Shinde faction will receive the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party emblem ‘Bow and Arrow’, Sharad Pawar made his comments.
The Eknath Shinde organisation has been recognised by the Indian Election Commission of India (ECI) as the official "Shiv Sena", and they are now permitted to use the official "Bow & Arrow" symbol and "Shiv Sena" moniker. While it comes as a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has a piece of advice for Bal Thackeray’s son.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×