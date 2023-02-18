The Eknath Shinde organisation has been recognised by the Indian Election Commission of India (ECI) as the official "Shiv Sena", and they are now permitted to use the official "Bow & Arrow" symbol and "Shiv Sena" moniker. While it comes as a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has a piece of advice for Bal Thackeray’s son.

The Uddhav Thackeray group criticised the ECI's judgement as being made in a hurry and claimed it demonstrated how it acted “as a BJP agent". The poll panel's judgement was referred to as "death of democracy" by them.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, as well as his faction, applauded the ECI's recognition of the Shiv Sena as the actual organisation. Earlier, following the order, the Shinde faction in Nashik let off fireworks and revelled. As the Uddhav Thackeray faction announced they would move the Supreme Court, Pawar offered his counsel.

Losing the "bow and arrow" insignia, according to the NCP leader, wouldn't have a significant effect. He emphasised as well that people will embrace the new symbol. Thackeray was urged by Pawar to choose a new symbol and abide by the Election Commission's ruling.

"It's the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that's it," Pawar advised Thackeray.

The public would accept the new sign of the Uddhav Thackeray faction the same way they did the Congress' new symbol, Pawar said, recalling how the Grand Old Party had to replace its previous symbol of “two bullocks with a yoke" to hand. He added that Indira Gandhi had faced a similar situation.

(With agency inputs)