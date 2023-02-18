Home / News / India /  ‘Remember when Indira Gandhi…’ Sharad Pawar says as Uddhav Thackeray loses ‘Shiv Sena’ moniker
Back

‘Remember when Indira Gandhi…’ Sharad Pawar says as Uddhav Thackeray loses ‘Shiv Sena’ moniker

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2023, 02:19 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Mumbai, India - February 08, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Matoshree, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 08, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Mumbai, India - February 08, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Matoshree, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 08, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

After the Election Commission ruled that the Eknath Shinde faction will receive the party name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the party emblem ‘Bow and Arrow’, Sharad Pawar made his comments.

The Eknath Shinde organisation has been recognised by the Indian Election Commission of India (ECI) as the official "Shiv Sena", and they are now permitted to use the official "Bow & Arrow" symbol and "Shiv Sena" moniker. While it comes as a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has a piece of advice for Bal Thackeray’s son.

The Uddhav Thackeray group criticised the ECI's judgement as being made in a hurry and claimed it demonstrated how it acted “as a BJP agent". The poll panel's judgement was referred to as "death of democracy" by them.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, as well as his faction, applauded the ECI's recognition of the Shiv Sena as the actual organisation. Earlier, following the order, the Shinde faction in Nashik let off fireworks and revelled. As the Uddhav Thackeray faction announced they would move the Supreme Court, Pawar offered his counsel.

Also Read: CM Shinde changes Twitter picture after EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ to his faction

Losing the "bow and arrow" insignia, according to the NCP leader, wouldn't have a significant effect. He emphasised as well that people will embrace the new symbol. Thackeray was urged by Pawar to choose a new symbol and abide by the Election Commission's ruling.

"It's the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that's it," Pawar advised Thackeray.

Also Read: Here's why Uddhav Thackrey lost battle to retain name and symbol of Shiv Sena

The public would accept the new sign of the Uddhav Thackeray faction the same way they did the Congress' new symbol, Pawar said, recalling how the Grand Old Party had to replace its previous symbol of “two bullocks with a yoke" to hand. He added that Indira Gandhi had faced a similar situation.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x