When Indira Gandhi flew to Leh to meet Sonam Wangchuk's father: Why Congress is reviving 1984 episode amid Delhi protest

Decades after Indira Gandhi, as prime minister, visited Leh to meet Ladakhi leader Sonam Wangyal during his hunger strike seeking greater rights for the region’s people, the Congress has brought up the historic episode while backing Wangyal’s son Sonam Wangchuk in his current campaign that seeks resignation of Education Minister Dharmedra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.

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The educationist and climate activist's hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

In 1984, Indira Gandhi had visited Leh to hold talks with Wangyal, who was fasting to seek Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Ladakh’s communities. The Congress has now drawn parallels with that outreach as Wangchuk continues his campaign over issues concerning Ladakh, including demands for special status and constitutional safeguards.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG examination. 2 How does Sonam Wangchuk's current protest relate to Indira Gandhi's 1984 visit to Leh? ⌵ The Congress is reviving the memory of Indira Gandhi's 1984 visit to Leh, where she met Ladakhi leader Sonam Wangyal during his hunger strike, to emphasize the importance of government engagement with protesters. 3 What has been the outcome of previous hunger strikes in Indian history? ⌵ Previous hunger strikes, like those led by Anna Hazare and Irom Sharmila, have resulted in significant political and legislative changes, highlighting the impact of such protests in India. 4 Why is there concern for Sonam Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike? ⌵ Doctors have warned that Wangchuk's health has reached a critical stage due to the prolonged hunger strike, with risks of organ damage if he continues. 5 What kind of support has Sonam Wangchuk received during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has received support from various opposition leaders and organizations, including the Congress party, which has publicly expressed concern for his health and called for accountability from the government.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera cited examples of previous governments engaging with protesters despite differences, pointing to Indira Gandhi’s meeting with Wangyal in 1984 and the UPA government’s talks with agitating groups in 2011.

"That is what Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji did in 1984. That is what Dr. Manmohan Singh's government did in 2011. They understood that a government's first responsibility is engagement, even in disagreement," Khera said.

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He accused the current government of adopting an approach of "indifference" towards demands for education reforms raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and protesters at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read | Who is Sonam Wangchuk? What is he famous for and who was his father

"This government, however, has chosen indifference. It has refused to engage with the demand for education reforms -- whether raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi and the NSUI and IYC workers across the country or the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Such indifference is not merely arrogant; it is callous and wholly unworthy of a democracy," Khera said.

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The Congress' renewed focus on the 1984 meeting came amid reports that Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), pushed for a more visible response from the party. Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and several other party MPs took part in the meeting that reportedly happened on Thursday.

During the discussion, Sonia Gandhi referred to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 1984 visit to Leh, when she met Ladakhi leader Sonam Wangyal, father of activist Sonam Wangchuk, amid his hunger strike seeking Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for Ladakh’s communities, reported Indian Express and others citing sources.

Although Rahul Gandhi has not met Wangchuk during the protest, he was in Dehradun on July 17 to attend a Congress rally centred on the same cause.

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The 1984 meeting between Indira Gandhi and Sonam Wangyal later became part of a longer political process. Five years after the agitation began, the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to eight communities in Jammu and Kashmir in 1989 through a presidential order.

The Congress’ reference to the Indira Gandhi-Wangyal meeting also found support online, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das sharing a post featuring a photograph of the 1984 interaction. Referring to the episode, Das wrote, “The government must learn how to respond and accept accountability.”

The political career of Wangchuk's father Wangyal began his political career with the National Conference before moving to the Indian National Congress , where he later held a ministerial position in the Jammu and Kashmir government after being inducted into the Cabinet in 1975. He was later expelled from the Congress in 1987 over what the party described as “anti-party” activities. He died in 1998.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s activism Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, has stayed away from electoral politics but has remained active as an educationist and climate activist, advocating for Ladakh’s rights and environmental concerns. He was recently jailed for six months under the National Security Act (NSA) following protests seeking greater safeguards and special status for the Union Territory, which was created after Jammu and Kashmir lost its statehood in 2019.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X