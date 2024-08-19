Kolkata Police arrests woman for ’death threat’ to Mamata Banerjee: ‘Indira Gandhi jaise…’

The Kolkata Police reportedly arrested a second-year B-Com student for posting a provocative social media message against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The accused was identified as Kirti Sharma. The name of her Instagram account was "kirtisocial".

The woman was accused of encouraging others to assassinate Banerjee, NDTV reported. A screenshot shared by TMC leader Sagarika Ghose on August 17 showed the controversial story posted by the accused on Instagram. The post read, “Wo thoda sa indira Gandhi jaise mamata Banerjee ko bhi koi uda deta toh...”

Dear @DCCyberKP please check this account on Insta named Kirti Social. It reads like a death threat to @MamataOfficial 👇🏽@KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/3zEF0lRKrq — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 17, 2024

As per reports, police alleged that the accused disclosed the identity and photograph of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was found raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

"A complaint was received regarding the accused person, having the Instagram ID 'kirtisocial,' who uploaded three Instagram stories related to the recent incident at RG Kar Hospital. The posts disclosed the picture and identity of the victim, which is highly offensive in nature," the Kolkata Police was quoted by news agency as saying on Monday.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," official said.

The woman was arrested after a complaint was lodged against her at the Taltala police station. “The accused will be produced before a court,” police said.