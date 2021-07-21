'Come and see me when you want to convey any views - favourable or critical...' These are the lines from the letter which was written by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 5 July 1973. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, has shared the letter written by Indira Gandhi to the owner of the Tata Group of Companies J R D Tata. The letter has gone viral.

"A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class !" Goenka tweeted along with the letter.

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class ! #Tata pic.twitter.com/RqDKEcSsBf — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021

I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don't normally use perfume and am so cut off from the 'chic' world that I do not even know these. But from now on, I will definitely experiment in this regard, said Indira at the beginning of the letter.

I really like the perfume you give me. Thank you very much for that. I don't usually use perfume. I'm so scared of the normal world that I don't use it. But from now on, I will definitely experiment in this regard, said Indira at the beginning of the letter.

"It was good to see you. Please do inform in writing or read a visit when you want to come and see me when you want to convey any views - favourable or critical. With good wishes to you and Thelly. Yours sincerely, Indira Gandhi, " read the second paragraph of the letter.

Harsh Goenka is hugely popular on social networking sites. He keeps on tweeting about issues ranging from everyday events to old references and many other things.

People have given many replies to this. Let's see some replies.

One user wrote: "Oh Goenkaji you are bringing one gem after another. Lovely share. What tall people they were."





Oh Goenkaji you are bringing one gem after another. Lovely share. What tall people they were. — Mitul Pradeep (@mitulpradeep) July 20, 2021

JRD Tata was a prolific writer of letters, often in his own hand. He corresponded regularly with his family, colleagues, associates and to contemporary leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, among others. pic.twitter.com/JZKmbQnbFt — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) July 20, 2021

Ah.. miss that era of typewritten letters! They had effinity and a personal touch. Here is one such letter by the Late AVB Sir! pic.twitter.com/k80q8WQXCK — RKM (@RKM02638039) July 21, 2021

She was great leader and Goenkas ,Birla ,Tata and Bajaj industrialist family are pride of world… — Vipin Gupta (@vipin1512) July 20, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics