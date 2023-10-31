Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. The former Congress president also paid respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Rahul dedicated a social media post on X to his grandmother Indira Gandhi and stated that she was his strength. His post read, "My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart." Also read: Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary: Remembering the Iron Lady of India In another post, he can be seen with folded hands paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel alongside Indira Gandhi whose photos are adorned with flowers. He stated, “Tributes to the great freedom fighter and the first Home Minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The inspiration to unite India and unite the entire country comes from Sardar Patel only." Also read: ‘Indira Gandhi was most powerful Prime Minister of India’: NCP leader Sharad Pawar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister through a post on X and said Indira Gandhi continues to be a source of inspiration for the country.

He stated, “Humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day."

He also mentioned a quote by the prime minister that stated, “As long as I'm alive, I'll be at service. Even when I die, I can say that… every drop of blood that is mine, every drop of blood… will keep India alive."