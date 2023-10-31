Indira Gandhi death anniversary: Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his grandmother Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her death anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. The former Congress president also paid respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul dedicated a social media post on X to his grandmother Indira Gandhi and stated that she was his strength. His post read, "My strength, my grandmother! I will always protect the India for which you sacrificed everything. Your memories are always with me, in my heart."

In another post, he can be seen with folded hands paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel alongside Indira Gandhi whose photos are adorned with flowers. He stated, “Tributes to the great freedom fighter and the first Home Minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. The inspiration to unite India and unite the entire country comes from Sardar Patel only."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to India's first woman Prime Minister through a post on X and said Indira Gandhi continues to be a source of inspiration for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He stated, “Humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day."

He also mentioned a quote by the prime minister that stated, “As long as I'm alive, I'll be at service. Even when I die, I can say that… every drop of blood that is mine, every drop of blood… will keep India alive."

In another post, Kharge can be seen paying tribute to the former prime minister by offering flowers, with Rahul's mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the backdrop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today, we solemnly remember and pay our humble tribute to Indira Gandhi ji, whose exemplary leadership and dedicated service towards the empowerment of the marginalised is a source of eternal inspiration for the nation," Kharge said in his post on X.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also remembered his first meeting with the former Prime Minister of India on her death anniversary.

"Remembering Smt Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day. I first met her as a student leader in 1975 when the PM convened a discussion at her home with a dozen of us from Delhi University. Two months later I was able to interview her for a Swiss youth magazine (pic). Paying tribute to her memory in Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: When Indira Gandhi banned BBC… twice Indira Gandhi, the daughter of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, served as the PM of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. She has so far been India's only woman prime minister. She is also the second longest-serving Indian prime minister after Nehru.

