Indira, Rahul Gandhi's UK visit, 45 years apart, face similar fate. Here's why

The Congress now has blamed the BJP of weaving a controversy around Rahul Gandhi's statements in UK in order to avoid discussion or creating a Joint Probe Committee against the Adani Group led by Gautam Adani. This is in context with the American short seller Hindenburg report that has accused the Adani group of stock manipulation questioning the sudden and sped up rise of Gautam Adani as the richest man beating Mukesh Ambani, and even Jeff Bezos at a point.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}