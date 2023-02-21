Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi in a conversation to an Italian daily mentioned that his grandmother Indira Gandhi knew that she would die and had asked Rahul not to cry, ‘not in public at least’.

In his conversation with Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, Rahul Gandhi talked about his relationship with his grandmother Indira Gandhi. He said, Rahul was Indira Gandhi's favourite grandchild, while his older sister Priyanka Gandhi was their Italian grandmother's favourite.

Rahul Gandhi elaborated on his relationship with Indira Gandhi and said, “I hated spinach and peas. But my father Rajiv, was very strict and wanted me to finish everything. Then my grandmother would open the newspaper and tell me: Rahul, read here. It was the agreed signal hidden by the newspaper - I spilled the peas or spinach on her plate."

On the feeling of dying, Rahul informed that both his grandmother and his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had been aware of the feeling that they would die soon.

About the first female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi mentioned she had even warned him personally about the same while requesting him to not cry when the day arrived… "at least not in public".

Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984 at her residence by her bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star.

"I don't know if he knew it was the Tamil Tigers who would kill him. But he felt that a concentration of energies, interests and forces had arisen which would have cost him his life." Rahul narrated a similar feeling about his father Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on 21 May 1991, at Sriperumbudur, while campaigning for the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Congress candidate.

At 10:10 pm, a woman later identified as Thenmozhi Rajaratnam – a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam – approached Gandhi in public and greeted him. She then bent down to touch his feet and detonated a belt laden with 700 g (1.5 lb) of RDX explosives tucked under her dress.

Gandhi, however, rejected claims that he was afraid of his life too. "It's not a matter of fear. I do what I have to do."