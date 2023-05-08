Indira, Rajv Gandhi bled for India: Kapil Sibal on PM's ‘shahi parivar’ remark1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Kapil Sibal also questioned whether the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) would remove facts about Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi from textbooks.
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that the Congress party is trying to separate Karnataka from India, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that the grand old party had bled for India and questioned whether the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) would remove facts about Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi from textbooks.
