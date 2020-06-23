Indo-China clash a 'full-blown crisis' due to govt's inefficiency: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said mismanagement by the central government has led to a ‘full-blown crisis’ on the India-China border. She added that similar mishandling has caused the downturn of the economy and is responsible for the covid-19 disruption.

Gandhi made the comments at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). This was the first meeting of the party’s decision-making body since last week when violent clashes between Indian and Chinese forces, in Ladakh, resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including an Army colonel.

“It is said ‘misfortunes do not come singly". India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it," Gandhi said in her opening remarks at the CWC meeting today.

"The cumulative effect is widespread misery, fear, and danger to the security and territorial integrity of the country," she added.

Gandhi also said there was no second opinion on the fact that the nation stood together at a time like this.

“However, there is a growing feeling among the people that the government has gravely mishandled the situation. The future is yet to unfold but we hope that mature diplomacy and decisive leadership will inform the government’s actions in protecting our territorial integrity," she said.

Speaking about the socio-economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Gandhi said the Centre has passed the buck to state governments, but has not given any extra finances. “The mis-management of the pandemic will be recorded as one of the most disastrous failures of the Modi government," she added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers from Congress-ruled states including Punjab's Captain Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, among others, also addressed the virtual meeting of the CWC.

