Indo Thai to carry out Mumbai airport's ground handling works for three months after Celebi exit

Mumbai International Airport announced on Friday that Indo Thai Airport Services will take over ground handling operations at the airport for the next three months.

The move comes after the revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. by India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Currently, Indo Thai Airport Services operates at nine airports.

Celebi employees to be transferred to Indo Thai The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) stated, that it will ensure that all current employees of Celebi NAS working at the airport will be transferred to Indo Thai Airport Services, thus “ensuring no loss of employment and continued service delivery to airline partners.”

"All ground handling equipment currently owned by Celebi NAS will be leased by Indo Thai Airport Services, in order to maintain continuity of service," the statement added.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a part of the Adani Group, operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which is also India's second-largest airport.

Request for long-term ground handling partner A spokesperson for the Mumbai Airport also said that within the next three days from Friday (May 16), MIAL will initiate the Request for Proposal (RFP) process for onboarding a long-term ground handling partner, which will be onboarded in the next three months.

Celebi sues India over ‘vague’ ground handling permit withdrawal Earlier in the day, Celebi launched a legal challenge to New Delhi's decision to overturn its security clearance, arguing that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning.

"Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law," Celebi said in the filing, mentions a Reuters report.

Airports across the country end ties with Celebi The revocation of Çelebi Airport Services India Ltd' security clearance by the Government of India saw multiple airports ending ties with the Turkish firm. After Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport also ended ties with Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd.

Backlash against Turkey Following Turkey's open support for Pakistan, and criticism of India's Operation Sindoor against its neighbour, it is not just Turkish aviation that has been facing India's wrath.

Over the last few days, there have been growing calls to boycott Turkish goods and tourism after its support to Pakistan amid tensions following the Pahalgam attack, that killed 26 people.

