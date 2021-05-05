Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India's relationship with China is going through a very difficult phase. He said China has deployed a large part of the military on or close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) without explanation.

"The relationship is going through a very difficult phase because in violation of agreements and understandings of many years, the Chinese have deployed a very large part of the military on/close to LAC without explanation," the external affairs minister said.

He further added that India and China have made some progress in some areas. "We haven't come to the de-escalation part of it which will follow after disengagement is done," EAM Jaishankar said.

"During the conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister, I told him that the best way you could help would be to look into the difficulties being faced by some of our companies that are ordering stuff from China. After our conversation, things immediately moved," the minister said at the Global Dialogue Series.

Jaishankar was virtually speaking at Global Dialogue Series on Wednesday. The external affairs minister had arrived in London on Monday for a four-day visit at the invitation of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to join the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting as one of the guest ministers.

